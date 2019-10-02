Hometown hero qualifies for track and field world championship finals

A Vermonter chasing 2020 Summer Olympics dreams was running on the world's stage Wednesday morning.

Former Richmond High School and University of New Hampshire running star Elle Purrier ran in the 5000 meters at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar. The Montgomery native finished ninth in her heat with a time of 15:8.82 -- fast enough to grab the fifteenth and final spot for Saturday's final.

It made for some nervous moments Wednesday morning at Richford Junior Senior High School, but there was plenty of pride regardless of the outcome. One by one, students filed into the gym to catch a glimpse of greatness.

"A Vermont native is running in the Worlds. That doesn't happen everyday," announced a school official to the assembled students.

It was only fitting on the biggest stage of her career that she was put on the big screen for any and all to see, including her mom and dad. "I get very choked up because I can't believe all the people that are coming out to see Elle run. It's exciting," said Annie Purrier.

Richford High is where it all started for Purrier. The multi-time state champion long distance runner put the school's program on the map. "The thing she's done. She's inspired these young ladies and these young men in the track team," said Richard Flint, a former coach.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: How far back do you remember hearing about Elle?

Carly Archambault/8th grade: As long as I can remember honestly. I'm just so proud of her knowing that she eve made it here and going farther, that's like unbelievable. I'm blown away."

Purrier finished ninth in the first of two heats and while she didn't automatically qualify, there was optimism that her time would be fast enough to make the finals. "I got a little nervous. But hey, no matter what place, that's amazing," said Archambault.

Purrier's friends and family stuck around through the second heat to see if she would take one of those final five spots. After the times were totaled, you could hear an audible cheer from the gymnasium. "Oh good -- she's really happy?" Annie Purrier said.

Moments later, she was on the phone with her daughter Ginny in Qatar. "I'm a little bit speechless right now, but we are just thrilled to death for her," Annie said.

