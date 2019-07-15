Homicide victim remembered

Four days later there are still no arrests in a Hinesburg shooting death.

But we are learning more about the victim. We told you last Friday that David Auclair, 45, was found at a trailhead in Hinesburg. Vermont state police say Auclair died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The parking lot where Auclair died is a fairly secluded area. The closest house is a couple of hundred feet up Gilman Road. Our Christina Guessferd spoke with one woman who has not only lived on the street for almost 30 years, but who also says she knew Auclair and his family very well.

"I was shocked. I was absolutely shocked," Jane Douglas said.

Douglas says Auclair used to be an LNA and took care of her mother at the Starr Farm Nursing Center in Burlington. She also worked with his grandmother at a local tax shop.

Douglas says she received word of the homicide Thursday night, but didn't know who the victim was. Friday, she learned it was Auclair.

"David would give you the shirt off his back. He would do anything," Douglas said. "His whole family was like that. His sister, his mom and dad. I'm very good friends with his aunt."

We also learned Auclair graduated from Champlain Valley Union High School in 1992 and his family is still a visible part of the Vermont community. They owned Auclair Farm in South Burlington until a couple of years ago.

"His grandparents had a dairy farm. His father, when he was young, helped on the farm with the milking and tending to the cows with his father," Douglas said.

Now, Douglas and other Hinesburg residents are asking for answers about what they say seems like a senseless tragedy.

"It's sad to think that something of this nature, something so brutal, could happen in such a nice, quiet little area. I mean, it's busy for sure, but nothing like that. Maybe car break-ins here and there but nothing like a murder," said Chelsea Lampart of the Hinesburg Hair Studio.

"I couldn't believe it was David. I can't even figure out who would do this to him, why they would do it to him. He was just so well-loved. I just don't get it," Douglas said.

Vermont state police are working to figure that out. Monday, Crime scene investigators conducted another search of the area looking for evidence.