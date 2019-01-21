Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Monday is Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day and some of you may not have to go to work or school.

Many organizations are honoring Dr. King and want you to think of it as a day on, not a day off. As in, they want you to use Monday to strengthen communities, bridge barriers and create solutions to social problems.

There are many plans around Vermont honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. One of those places is Champlain College which is doing a "Let us Teach" series.

The mission of “Let Us Teach” is to get the community and students engaged in talks about race and diversity.

Monday, they will have multiple students and faculty members speaking about various topics from “The Power of Responsibility” at 9:35 a.m., to “Teaching Difficult and Uncomfortable Artwork and Topics” at 2:15 p.m.

All of the talks and presentations will lead up to the Keynote Speaker who is Marcus Wicker.

"Wicker will highlight the ways in which the act of writing poetry can be used as a powerful tool for nonviolent protest and offer hope for those who feel marginalized. He found that he was experiencing a silence around violence against black and brown bodies within our society right now in larger conversations when it came up people would drop it or wouldn’t respond and he really needed a place to have his voice and he did that through poetry,” said Reese Kelly, the college's assistant vice president for diversity, community and inclusion.

Kelly hopes Wicker inspires the community to find their voice and speak up not just today but every day. Wickers presentation is open to the community and starts at 3:30 p.m. in the Champlain Room.

Some other events happening in Burlington on Monday are:

At 4 p.m., the University of Vermont will host renowned activist, civil rights leader, community organizer and 2018 Maryland gubernatorial candidate Benjamin Jealous (tickets are required) you can get them here.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at ECHO there will be free admission for all. ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain is partnering with the City of Burlington to host its 7th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering.