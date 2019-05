Vermont's fallen law enforcement officers will be honored at the Vermont

Police Academy Friday.

According to data compiled by the Vermont Police Academy, in Vermont, 36 officers have died in the line of duty since 1814.

Friday's event in Pittsford will pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of police and first responders.

The event occurs during National Police Week, which happens every year in May.

All are welcome. The ceremony starts at 2 p.m.