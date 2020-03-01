Honoring the memory of Steve Clayton

It was a special day at the Sugar and Snowshoe Festival in Shelburne Saturday. This year's event was put on by Skirack and Race Vermont, and honored the memory of Steve Clayton, who passed away last December. Clayton was a longtime member and co-owner of the Skirack. Organizers say the event represents Clayton well -- as he was an active outdoors man.

"Steve was here last year with us and not here this year," Herzog said, "everybody just remembers his great energy, and he is dearly missed."

On top of the 5K, visitors also got the chance to tour the sugar house, see how the maple syrup is made, and enjoy food and prizes as well. Herzog says after two successful years, he is sure the event will return again next year.

