Hoop Cats fans take bus to Hartford

The UVM Men's basketball team will take on Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. And they won't be playing without loyal fans to cheer them on here at home and in Hartford, Connecticut.

A sold-out bus of fans took off from Patrick Gym at 7:30 a.m. to support the Hoop Cats in the NCAA Tournament. It will take them to the game and back.

If you can't leave to watch the Hoop Cats in person, there will be several watch parties setup in and around Burlington. One of those places is The UVM Alumni House where they will host a watch party free and open to the public.

The Windjammer Upper Deck Pub, Dukes Public House, and Vermont Pub and Brewery Tavern will also be hosting events.

Tip off for the game is at 2 p.m.