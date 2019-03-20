Hoop Cats get ready for March Madness

The Hoop Cats are in Hartford, Connecticut, for March Madness, where they got in some practice Wednesday.

The UVM men's basketball team will face off against Florida State Thursday afternoon for the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Our Jack Fitzsimmons spoke with the team Wednesday morning.

"It's a lot of fun when you get to play against better competition. So, I think we're going to take advantage of that experience and try to bring it to this NCAA tournament game," said Anthony Lamb, a junior.

"We've been really, really focused and for a young team that's been really import for us. We've gotten better as the year has gone on," head coach John Becker said.

That game is Thursday at 2 p.m. on TBS. Click here for more information on how you can watch.