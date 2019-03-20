Hoop Cats hit the court in Connecticut

Let the dance begin! Vermont and Florida State tip off Thursday at 2 p.m. in a first round of the NCAA tournament.

The UVM Hoop Cats arrived in Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday night and took to the court Wednesday morning for an open practice at the XL Center.

But have Cats fans already hit the road to root them on? Our Scott Fleishman went to Hartford to find out.

The Cats are guaranteed to have support for their game against the Seminoles, but since fans can easily make the drive down 91 Thursday morning, there wasn't really any green and gold in the arena for practice Wednesday morning.

However, we came across a few fans who were just happy to be there to watch some basketball. A.J. Rosa, 7, is from Newington, Connecticut. His dad surprised him by coming down to the XL Center.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: You're watching Vermont right now. What do you think?

A.J. Rosa: I think that they're really good and they have a chance of beating Florida State. Number 3 and number 0 are my favorites so far.

Paul Wendrychowicz: That number 3.

Scott Fleishman: Anthony Lamb.

Paul Wendrychowicz: He's a player. I'm a former high school referee and everything, so I'm a junkie for basketball.

Scott Fleishman: So days like this are like vacation days for you?

Paul Wendrychowicz: I've died and gone to heaven. I got out of the house and I'm here watching what I love.

The big game is Thursday at 2 p.m. on TBS.