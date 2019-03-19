Hoop Cats head to Hartford for March Madness

The Hoop Cats are headed to Hartford for March Madness!

The UVM men's basketball team boarded a bus at Patrick Gym Tuesday afternoon. The student-athletes are taking off for Hartford, Connecticut.

The team is seeded No. 13. And Saturday, Vermont sealed the deal. The Catamounts beat the University of Maryland-Baltimore County 66-49, winning the America East title. The winner of the conference title automatically gets a spot in the NCAA tournament. Thursday at 2 p.m., UVM will face Florida State in Hartford. That game will be broadcast on TBS. Click here for more details on how you can watch the game.

Channel 3 will be in Hartford. We will have team coverage of the Cats and full reports on the air and online.