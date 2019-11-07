Hoopcats kick off quest for NCAA Tournament

The UVM Men's Basketball team begins its quest for another trip to the NCAA Tournament this Friday.

That's when the Hoopcats tip-off their season in Buffalo against St. Bonnaventure. The Catamounts won their 7th Conference title -- and second in three years -- last season, earning one of four, 13-seeds in the big dance. The Cats would bow-out to Florida State in the first round in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Cats were picked to repeat as conference champs this season, thanks in part to the return of senior Anthony Lamb. And the nation's taking notice. He's on several major award watch lists, including the Wooden Award.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Channel 3's Scott Fleishman, about what to expect in the coming weeks.

