Hope, worry, lawsuits as NY enacts immigrant license law

Immigrants without legal documents will be able to apply for driver’s licenses in New York on Monday. But immigrants might still face hurdles in some parts of the state.

Starting Monday, license applicants without a valid Social Security number will be able to submit multiple alternative forms of ID that include valid passports issued in other countries.

Some county clerks ideologically opposed to the law have challenged it in court and offered unclear messages this week on whether they’ll be issuing licenses under the new program.

