Horseback riders raise money for breast cancer survivors

Horses and their riders were decked out in pink on Monday to raise money for breast cancer survivors.

This is the 10th year of the Susan G. Komen Ride for the Cure in Vermont.

About 45 people took part in the ride at the Green Mountain Horse Association in South Woodstock. The event was modeled after a similar ride in Massachusetts. Organizers say it's the perfect way for strong, independent women to raise money for a good cause.

"I am a survivor, too. And I'm a horseback rider and a trail rider before, and this is right up my alley. I'm a survivor and I'm a rider. Let's do a Komen Ride for the Cure in Vermont," said Lois Whidden of Bellows Falls.

Organizers say this year's ride raised more than $21,000 for Susan G. Komen organization. It's one of three major fundraising events for this region.