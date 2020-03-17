Hospital: 1st Vermont COVID-19 patient improving

The first Vermont patient with a confirmed case of COVID-19 has improved to stable.

In a statement issued by the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Chief Nursing Officer Pamela Duchene calls the patient's condition an improvement.

The Bennington hospital is now treating three cases of COVID-19. The hospital is also offering drive-up testing for the disease caused by the coronavirus. Duchene says the hospital has been conducting about 20 tests a day.

All pre-K-12 schools in Vermont must close no later than Tuesday. Also, bars and restaurants across the state must close by 2 p.m., although takeout and delivery are available.

