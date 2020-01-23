Hospital board members seek to dismiss former CEO's lawsuit

A consulting firm and members of the board of a Vermont health care system and hospital are seeking to have a federal lawsuit filed by the hospital's former CEO dismissed.

The Valley News reports seven members of the board of Springfield Medical Care Systems and Springfield Hospital filed a recent response, stating they cannot be held personally liable for actions taken in “good faith” and in “the best interests” of the organization.

Timothy Ford had resigned as CEO of both the hospital and health care system in December 2018 and sought severance by filing a lawsuit in federal court in Burlington in August.

