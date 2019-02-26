Hospital group plans to stay together

A group of hospitals in New Hampshire say they plan to continue their partnership despite the group's largest member deciding to withdraw.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports North Country Healthcare said Friday it was surprised and disappointed by Littleton Regional Healthcare's decision to leave the collaborative.

The partnership was established in 2015 to help cut costs and keep health care accessible to rural communities.

The Caledonian-Record reports LRH President Bob Nutter says they decided those goals would be best achieved independently, citing different strategies and distinct communities served.

Hospitals that say they plan to continue working together include Androscoggin Valley in Berlin, Weeks Medical Center in Lancaster and Upper Connecticut Valley in Colebrook.

Littleton Regional Healthcare's exit will be complete after April 1.

2/26/2019 12:05:56 AM (GMT -5:00)