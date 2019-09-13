Hospital says collection box keeping drugs out of wrong hands

A Vermont hospital says its drug collection box has helped keep nearly 1,000 pounds of unwanted medication out of the wrong hands.

The Southwestern Vermont Medical Center installed the box in its lobby two years ago. It's available 24 hours a day. It looks like a mailbox with a one-way medicine drop.

People can dispose of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications. This prevents drugs from being abused or sold. It also discourages people from medications down the drain, which can contaminate our water.