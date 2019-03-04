Hospital system: Thousands may have been impacted by hack

Hospital officials in Vermont say more than 72,000 people may have had their information affected during a recent data breach.

Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO Claudio Fort says information pertaining to 72,224 patients may have been stolen as well as almost 4,000 Social Security numbers. The Rutland Herald reports staff members at the hospital have not received any reports that personal information has been misused.

Officials at the health care system don't know what, if any, specific information was actually accessed, viewed or acquired.

The hospital has notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Vermont attorney general's office about the breach.

RRMC staff members say the health care system will offer credit monitoring as well as credit restoration services if necessary.

