Health care officials expand focus to housing homeless

Vermont's hospitals, community organizations and state leaders say that stable housing for Vermont's most vulnerable population can actually help keep them healthy.

“You can't be healthy if you don't have secure stable housing,” said Steve Leffler with the UVM Health Network.

Over the last three years, the UVM Health Network has invested $2.5 million into helping Chittenden County residents find a stable place to live.

So why is a hospital interested in housing?

“People who are under housed or homeless, there health care costs are three to five times more per year than people who have a warm safe place to go home to at night,” Dr. Leffler said.

Dr. Leffler uses this example: if you are homeless on a cold night and go the ER, chances are you'll be there longer. That’s because once you've been treated, they won't send you back into the cold.

This is why housing continues to be a priority for the UVM Health Network. When they invest in homelessness, they found some interesting numbers.

“Our investment returned 5:1, for every dollar we spent on that we were able to show we decreased their health care cost five times,” Dr. Leffler said.

One of the places they invest in is the Burlington Housing Authority, who's mission is to provide housing to the vulnerable and low income population.

“What we are trying to do is focus on how do we help them not lose that permanent housing," said Allyson Laackman, the authority's executive director.

The vulnerable population that she sees earns less than 30 percent of the median income, which for a family of four is less than $20,000 a year. When someone like this falls behind on rent, the authority can help fill in the financial gap to secure housing.

“We want to help our fellow man. If we don't house these people, they will find ways to live that will be expensive to the community,” Laackman said.

She says by providing stable housing to this vulnerable population it keeps tax payer costs down because people won’t be using jails and hospitals as a warm place to stay on cold days and nights.

