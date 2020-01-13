Hospitalization hearing scheduled for accused cleaver killer

The man who allegedly killed his wife with a meat cleaver back in 2017 is scheduled to be back in the courtroom Monday.

Aita Gurung has been waiting in jail and his lawyers say he can't stay there.

Charges against Gurung were originally dropped, but recently refiled by the Vermont Attorney General's Office.

Earlier this month, a judge found him not competent to stand trial.

However, criminal charges against him still remain.

Monday's courtroom appearance is a hospitalization hearing.

His lawyers say his mental health has deteriorated since he was sent to jail in September.

