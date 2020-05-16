Hotel Vermont celebrates seven years in business

Hotels can open up next week in Vermont, but one is bringing back employees early to catch-up.

The Hotel Vermont in Burlington is celebrating seven years of business with an outdoor curbside pick-up pizza and cocktail event. You can join in on the fun too, getting the chance to get some take-out food or free ice cream. Management at the hotel says it's important to support employees during the pandemic.

"I think it's important that we remember that hospitality is about people," said Hans Van Wees, General Manager of Hotel Vermont, "and about enjoying ourselves and having fun and caring so, allow yourself to have some fun."

The celebration is staying in compliance with Governor Scott's order, of limiting gatherings to 10 people, and only offering curbside pick-up for customers to avoid contact with cooks and servers.

