House, Senate negotiators begin talks on border wall funding

The partial government shutdown may be over but negotiations over funding for border security started anew Wednesday.

A select, bipartisan committee chosen from the House and Senate came together to try to hammer out the details of a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy is the ranking Democrat on the select committee chosen to build a bipartisan consensus on how to best defend the nation's southern border and how much to pay for it. Leahy says a bipartisan agreement is possible but it must be grounded in reality.

"We need to address problems with solutions rooted in facts, not rooted in campaign rhetoric. We need solutions that honor America and honor our American values and who we are as a nation," said Leahy, D-Vermont.

For border security upgrades, Leahy specifically mentioned aircraft monitoring, video and radar surveillance, money for more immigration judges, and aid for South American countries to address problems that send migrants to the United States.