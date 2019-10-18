House committee advances prescription pricing reform bill

In Washington, Congressman Peter Welch is pushing for lower prescription drug prices.

Thursday, the House Energy and Commerce Committee approved what they're calling a major drug pricing reform bill.

The Lower Drug Costs Now Act would allow the federal government to use its bulk purchasing power to negotiate with drug companies. Those savings would then be available to commercial health insurance plans covering the same drugs.

During the committee's markup of this bill, Vermont's lone congressman called the current pricing system unsustainable.

"It doesn't work. I mean, the Vermont Medicaid program is going broke. Vermont employers are facing wicked increases in the Blue Cross Blue Shield premiums that they pay on behalf of their workers and the biggest rising cost is the cost of pharmaceutical drugs," said Welch, D-Vermont.

The bill will be renamed in honor of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings. Cummings was Welch's partner in the House in price negotiation legislation.