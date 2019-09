Three people are safe after a fire ripped through a Grafton home early Sunday morning.

The Grafton fire chief says when he arrived at the home on Fisher Hill Road around 3 a.m., it was fully engulfed.

The three people in the home at the time of the fire made it out safely. They are staying at the Grafton Inn and getting help from the Red Cross and the Windham Foundation Tavern.

Officials say the fire is not suspicious, but they're not sure about a cause.