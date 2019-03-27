Broadband bill aims to spark buildout of local high-speed networks

The Vermont House has approved a broadband bill that aims to connect more Vermonters. The bill was given final approval Wednesday and will provide local communities with more tools to develop high-speed networks.

Lawmakers say more than a quarter of Vermonters still do not have access to what the federal government considers broadband internet access -- at least 25 megabytes of download speed -- so they're trying to help.

"Some of them, they're on dial up. I mean they're literally still on dial up. So, you know, can you imagine?" said Rep. Laura Sibilia, I-West Dover. She says some of her constituents still have copper telephone lines they use for the internet. "The last mile is becoming more and more vulnerable. They're more and more reliant on these telephone lines."

The bill creates a low-interest revolving loan fund to help those communities build out fiber networks.

"We are trying to empower local communities to solve broadband access issues that they have," said House Energy and Technology Committee Chairman Tim Briglin, D-Thetford Center. He says the state can't afford the estimated $700 million it would take to connect everyone. "That's money the state doesn't have. We have examples of models around the state that have worked very well."

Instead, lawmakers hope the loans will spur startups to tackle the challenge. "It's sending a clear message to our municipalities -- no one is coming to save you. And so we have to start coming up with plans for folks to save themselves," Sibilia said.

Rep. Tom Burditt, R-West Rutland, was one of two House members to vote against the bill. He says government shouldn't be involved. "It's just the idea of businesses should be doing this and the state shouldn't be getting involved," he said.

The bill also makes it easier for electric companies to help string fiber on existing poles to save money. The bill now heads to the Senate.