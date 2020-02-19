Vt. House delays minimum wage veto override vote

The Vermont House is delaying a vote on whether to override Governor Phil Scott's most recent veto on raising the minimum wage.

Wednesday was the earliest day lawmakers could vote, but House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, has decided to postpone the action due to a number of lawmakers being absent.

The senate voted last week to override the governor's veto by a vote of 24 to 6, but Democratic leaders are facing an uphill battle in the House, where the original vote on the bill passed 93 to 54, seven votes shy of the two-thirds majority required to override a veto.

As of this week, only one of the seven -- Rep. Theresa Wood, D-Waterbury -- confirmed she would vote to override. House leaders say they are trying to form a coalition of Independents and Progressives to hit the 100 vote mark.

The stakes are high for Democratic leaders after a previous veto override on a paid family leave bill failed by just one vote two weeks ago.