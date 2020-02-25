House may vote on veto override of minimum wage increase

The Vermont House is expected to vote on whether to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott's veto of a bill that would increase the minimum wage.

Last week House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said she had postponed the vote because of the number of lawmakers absent.

The Senate, which has a Democrat majority, voted 24-6 in favor of the veto override earlier this month.

The original bill did not pass the Democrat-led House with the two-thirds margin that would be needed to override the governor's veto.

