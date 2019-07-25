House passes Kuster amendments to protect migrants in US custody

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill to reform the way people in Customs and Border Patrol custody are treated.

Thursday, New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster spoke on the House floor to thank those who voted for it.

She shared stories from her two trips to see the conditions at border facilities.

"The worst news was the migrants that we saw held in overcrowded conditions for up to 40 to 60 days without any access to basic services like a hot meal or a shower or being able to brush their teeth. These are inhumane conditions and a human rights violation," said Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

The bill requires that all migrants receive medical screening, nutritional meals, access to hygienic care products and basic conditions required for sleep. It also prohibits CBP from putting migrants into overcrowded cells.

Two amendments introduced by Kuster were included in the bill to help ensure CBP is in compliance with its own sexual abuse prevention standards and to require the secretary of Homeland Security to release data on reports of sexual abuse complaints.