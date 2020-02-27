House passes legal marijuana market bill; Scott threatens veto

A bill clearing the way for a legal cannabis market in Vermont is powering through the Legislature, getting final approval in the House Thursday. But as both chambers now work to iron out the differences, Governor Phil Scott's seal of approval is still far from certain.

There are still a number of differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill, including how cannabis will be taxed and how members of a new regulatory board will be appointed.

Democratic lawmakers say they've been working to create a bill that Governor Scott can sign. "We've added a substance abuse prevention fund, also the sales tax goes to afterschool programs, another thing the governor wanted," said Rep. John Gannon, D-Wilmington.

In the bill, retailers, cultivators, product manufacturers, labs and all of their employees would have to apply for licenses. Individual towns also have to opt in to allowing cannabis sales, giving them more local control.

Though it passed though the House Thursday with 90 votes, it is not out of veto danger. Governor Scott says he wouldn't support the bill if law enforcement can't test saliva during traffic stops without a warrant. But a House amendment to do just that was defeated 117 to 27.

"I view this as a breathalyzer -- it's not evidentiary," Scott said. He says saliva tests can be beneficial and have the ability to detect drugs other than marijuana. "Ppioids or alcohol or THC or any combination of anything."

But roadside salivia tests have come under fire from some for being inaccurate. They only test for the presence of drugs, not necessarily impairment. And for people who consume cannabis on a regular basis, THC can stay in the system for weeks.

Critics also say it could open up police departments to civil lawsuits. "If you were swerving on the road because you were picking something that fell on the floor, that could indicate that law enforcement thinks that you are impaired," said Rep. Sarah Copeland-Hanzas, D-Bradford.

She says specially-trained drug recognition experts are more effective at detecting impairment. "The additional benefit of a DRE over a saliva test is that it can actually detect when someone is impaired," Copeland-Hanzas said.

The House version includes 16 hours of training for all law enforcement.

But as the bill breezed through the House, 10 votes shy of a veto-proof majority, Scott jabbed at Democrats, warning that the saliva test is his line in the sand. "That would be what I would need to support this bill. But they've proven that they don't need me, they can do this without me," Scott said.

Like this week's narrow minimum wage override, House leaders would have to corall 10 votes to see the bill over the finish line.