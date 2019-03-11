House rejects bill to require collection of abortion data

New Hampshire lawmakers again have rejected an attempt to require the state to collect data on abortions.

Forty-seven other states report termination of pregnancy statistics to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the New Hampshire House voted 218-144 against a bill Thursday that would have required the state to join them.

Opponents of the bill said the intrusion into private medical decision-making far outweighed any utility of the data. A similar bill was defeated last year, and since then, voters approved a constitutional amendment emphasizing the right to privacy.

Supporters of the bill said new Hampshire should collect the statistics to gain a greater understanding of what may be affecting gestational and reproductive health in the state.

