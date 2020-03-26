Vt. House Speaker punishes Arlington lawmaker for quorum call

Vermont's House speaker says she is dropping an Arlington lawmaker from a key committee assignment following a disagreement that delayed a key vote Wednesday and put other lawmakers in harm's way.

In a letter Thursday, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, said she is removing Rep. Cynthia Browning, D-Arlington, from the Committee on Ways and Means and appointing Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Brattleboro.

It comes after dozens of legislators had to scramble to Montpelier from across the state to vote on a package of emergency bills Wednesday after Rep. Browning called for a quorum to be physically present. Seventy-six lawmakers from across the state hopped in their cars and made their way to the Statehouse to vote.

Browning says she halted the proceedings because one of the resolutions undermined the democratic operations of the House.

In her letter, Johnson says Wednesday's vote was designed to reduce the community spread of COVID-19. "One member unnecessarily required every other member to choose between their duty to Vermont and the health and safety of their communities, peers, and loved ones at home. Being a legislator requires that we know the rules. True public service requires the wisdom to know when to use them. Yesterday's quorum call was not wise," she said.

Browning, who has often butted heads with members of her party leadership, announced earlier this month she was running for the House speaker's post next year.

