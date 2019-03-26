House to vote on heating oil tax hike

The Vermont House is scheduled to vote Tuesday afternoon on doubling the tax on home heating fuels to pay for low-income weatherization efforts.

The tax increase would hit heating oil, kerosene and dyed diesel. The tax revenue will increase the amount fuel dealers pay for low-income weatherization from $5 million to $10 million.

Supporters have said the 2 cent per gallon tax hike will ultimately cut heating costs for many. They also argue it will spur a reduction in the use of carbon-based fuels that cause climate change. They estimate it will end up costing an average of $15 per year for most households.

Opponents say it's a regressive tax that burdens low-income Vermonters. Gov. Phil Scott has said he's opposed to the effort.