Housekeeping crews at Jay Peak put their skills to the test

The Jay Peak Resort is taking some time this foliage season to celebrate its employees. It's International Housekeeping Week and the folks in Jay are putting their skills to the test.

Housemaking picked which games to play. They chose things like luggage cart races, K-cup stacking, three-armed bed-making and a toilet brush toss.

"What they do is they have such an impact on the guest stay and the guest experience here at Jay Peak Resort, so we do all that we can to make sure that they have fun while they're working hard, as well," said Melissa Sheffer of the Jay Peak Resort.

Winners received medals and all participants won prizes, including tickets to the water park, hotel stays, and coats and gloves.