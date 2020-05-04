Housing aid for NH, some libraries offer 'takeout'

New Hampshire's congressional delegation says housing agencies throughout the state will get nearly $3.6 million in coronavirus aid.

The funding was distributed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Operation Fund that's used to support housing authorities for the operating and maintenance expenses of their buildings.

Money also will be distributed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program, used to help low-income, disabled and elderly poor people afford housing.

Also, many libraries are closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but some, like Laconia, are providing “takeout” service for books and other items.

