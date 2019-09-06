Housing project for homeless veterans opening in Plymouth

A housing project for homeless veterans and their families is ready for occupancy in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

Organizers of the Boulder Point Veterans Housing project are holding tours following a ceremony Friday.

The nonprofit Harbor Homes and affiliated member of the Partnership for Successful Living are holding the event.

