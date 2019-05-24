How Burlington police plan to keep people safe at the big race

Thousands of runners and spectators will be crammed into downtown Burlington Sunday morning. So what kind of security is there at the Vermont City Marathon?

Here's what you should bring with you to the race and what kind of police presence you can expect.

Burlington police say their top priority is for the race to run smoothly and for everyone to have a good time.

They also want you to know that Burlington will be swarming with cops.

"We're going to have officers in overwatch positions, doing surveillance and you'll probably see some officers out in our emergency response vehicle," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Jon Murad said. "We have multiple partners from the Vermont State Police who will be there with their bomb squad and tactical units, to our partners in the Vermont Intelligence Center or VIC who give us intelligence feeds on any known threats and I'm happy to say that there are currently none."

Police are also reminding everyone that they have the right to do bag checks at this event. One way for you to avoid that is to put your belongings in a clear plastic bag.