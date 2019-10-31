How Chinese-US relations impact our region

Vermont has an international visitor. And WCAX News had the rare opportunity to speak with a Chinese government official who works in the U.S.

Qian Jin is the Chinese deputy consulate general and his district covers relations for 10 northeast states, including Vermont, New York and New Hampshire.

He joined our Galen Ettlin to talk about the trade war between the U.S. and China and its impact on our region, and the misconceptions people have about his country. Watch the video for the full interview.