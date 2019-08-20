How Fairlee's summer music series got its start

A weekly summer music series in Fairlee, now in its third year, is about to get underway. Our Adam Sullivan has more on how this summer event got its start.

Denis Lambert commutes to a music store in Bethel for his day job. After moving to Fairlee several years ago, he noticed a void.

"My wife and I moved to town in 2012 and we like the town of Fairlee, but we thought that it needed a little bit something special," Lambert said.

Three years ago, Lambert and his wife, Elizabeth Wilson, decided to do something about it. They rounded up some sponsors, including the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation, and organized a weekly concert on the green in Fairlee, the Summer Music Series.

"That first concert, it was 6:15 and I was thinking, 'OK, is this going to be a flop?'" Lambert said.

Since that first concert, the Tuesday night music festival has grown steadily. Now, upward of 300 people turn out each week.

"I love music, my wife loves music and I think the people in the community actually love it based on the response we have seen. It's something that brings the whole community together and we just enjoy spending time with our neighbors," Lambert said.

"There wasn't a lot going on," Wilson said.

Wilson, who's a banker in Hanover by day, says there was also another big reason for the music.

"We want businesses to come in. We want families to come in. And we want to see the main street come alive again," she said.

The concerts also gave birth to the Fairlee Community Arts organization, which is now focused on hosting events in the newly renovated town hall year-round, all from one couple's big idea that's bringing a community together.

"Community is really important, especially in a day and age when social media really takes over everyone's lives," Wilson said.

The Vermont Bluegrass Pioneers take the stage Tuesday. Each week, it's a different band. And if you haven't made it out yet, there is still one last Tuesday left which will wrap up this year's summer music festival. Click here for more information.