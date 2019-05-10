How Lake Champlain affects our weather year-round

Lake Champlain is one of our most valuable natural resources in the region, and it plays a big role in the lives of those who live and work around it. It also plays a role in the weather, and its effects can be felt year-round.

Our Dan Dowling spoke with meteorologist Scott Whittier at the National Weather Service about how the lake shapes each day's forecast.

Dan Dowling: Thanks for having us here. We're talking about Lake Champlain, one of our most important resources here in the North Country. What can you tell us about frost and how lake temperatures affect weather across our region?

Scott Whittier: Well Dan, during the cool season, largely from late September through early May, the lake is generally warmer than the air temperature. So the air is relatively cool and the lake is relatively mild because it's not frozen over. So when we get temperatures like we had this past Wednesday, it was sub-freezing in a lot of areas, even here at the airport where it got to 33, the lakeshore was basically upper 30s to near 40 degrees. So, the frost freeze season is a shorter period along the lake. It starts in the fall about 10 days to two weeks later than say Williston or South Burlington, and in the spring it ends sooner by seven to 10 days.

Dan Dowling: And we also know that Lake Champlain plays a role in our summer weather, as well, especially when it comes to thunderstorms and even severe weather. What can you tell us about that?

Scott Whittier: Well, it can have some influence. If we have a supercell thunderstorm that already has turning in the atmosphere as it is, if we have a strong southerly wind, it can enhance that turning and maybe even spin up a small tornado. Now, we don't have many here, but it can influence the stabilizing or even increasing the strength of some of those thunderstorms.

Whittier also says that in the summer when temperatures soar into the 90s inland, they can be several degrees cooler along the lakeshore where the lake water temperature usually tops out only into the low 70s, making this spot the place to be when you need a break from the heat.