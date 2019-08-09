How Legos are helping the blind master Braille

Most kids in America grow up playing with Legos. Now, the iconic toy is being used to help blind children read. The Lego Foundation will introduce the bricks in American schools next year. Here's a look at how kids are using them in London.

In Leonie Masterson's class, students are learning to read by touch.

All of the students are blind or sight-impaired. On this day, 17-year-old Aya and 18-year-old Francis are helping their younger classmates learn Braille.

"When I was young, I did not think I would ever be able to write or read," Francis said.

Braille isn't as easy as ABC. It takes time and a dedicated teacher who knows it. That's not common. So Lego stepped in with their new Braille bricks.

These aren't your childhood favorites. The studs are rearranged to represent letters, numbers and symbols-- the building blocks of language.

"It's a good way of bringing sighted and vision-impaired people together, playing with Legos," Aya said.

Bringing both together is crucial since most teachers can't read Braille. Lego hopes their new bricks bridge the gap so anyone can use them straight out of the box.

"I love Braille and I like finding ways of teaching it," Masterson said.

And it's having this fun in the classroom as a child that can lead to success as an adult, say blindness charities.

"There is a direct link between Braille literacy and likelihood of getting a job," said Steve Tyler of the Leonard Cheshire Charity.

That National Federation for the Blind says there is a crisis in America when it comes to Braille literacy. More than 1 million people in the U.S. are legally blind but fewer than 10 percent can read Braille.

Unemployment among blind adults is over 70 percent and nearly 90 percent of American children are not learning Braille. They were appalling numbers for Lego, so the company decided to help build a new generation of blind readers.

"It was an opportunity for us to bring learning through play to children," said Diana Ringe Krogh of the Lego Foundation.

Giving these students not just the ability to construct sentences but to shape their futures.