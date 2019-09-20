How Luis Guzman works to help the homeless

Hollywood actor and Vermont resident Luis Guzman doesn't shy away from politics or activism.

Guzman endorsed Bernie Sanders in 2016. He's watching and waiting this time around but says he still supports Sanders.

Guzman is also a champion in fighting homelessness. He even made a documentary about it where he lived on the streets of New York City for three days.

"I did that because I wanted to put a face on it," Guzman said. "It's a lonely existence. I got more attention from people's dogs than I did humans."

Proceeds from that documentary went to homeless shelters.

Guzman has a new music collaboration here in Vermont where concertgoers can bring warm clothes. He discusses that and some his latest TV and film gigs with our Darren Perron this Sunday morning on Channel 3's "You Can Quote Me" at 7:30 a.m.