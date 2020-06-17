How Magic Hat transformed Vermont's craft beer scene

News that one of Vermont's best-known breweries is leaving the state had us wondering about the condition of the craft beer industry in the state. As our Ike Bendavid found, Magic Hat might be leaving but its impact on Vermont's craft brew scene has already been felt.

After 26 years in Vermont and being a pioneer in the craft beer scene in the state, the Magic Hat Brewery is leaving Vermont for New York.

"We are just shifting production to one of our regional breweries in Rochester," said Mary Beth Popp of FIFCO.

Magic Hat grew to be one of the best-known and widely distributed Vermont beer-makers, which led to it being bought up by a bigger player looking to tap the microbrew market. But as craft brewing really took off in Vermont over the past decade, older brands like Magic Hat have seen a decline in sales. How much, current owners FIFCO, would not say.

"And as more and more brewery's pop up in Vermont and around across the country, heritage breweries like Magic Hat have been challenged to find new ways to pique the interest of beer drinkers," Popp said.

Magic Hat has already been brewing some beer at FIFCO's plant in Rochester, New York, for about a decade.

The last day of packaging in Vermont for Magic Hat will be July 1.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Will there be any footprint left in Vermont after that July 1st day?

Mary Beth Popp: Not any physical footprint. We will have remote employees but other than that we will not have a physical presence.

For the brewery and taproom, Magic Hat has agreed to sell its brewing equipment and transfer its lease to Burlington-based Zero Gravity Brewing.

I reached out to Zero Gravity about its location and what's next with the former Magic Hat facility. I was told no one was available.

But after nearly three decades in Vermont, what is Magic Hat's impact?

"Magic Hat is really important to the Vermont brewing community and in some ways, they were the training grounds for a lot of brewers now who went on to open their own breweries," said Jeff Baker, an author and historian on Vermont beer.

Baker says from the beginning with the original owner, Alan Newman, Magic Hat Brewing had a unique touch with its brand and was ahead of its time.

"Magic Hat came in and said we are going to do a brand that gives us complete freedom and isn't necessarily tied to anything," Baker said.

He says that success helped create a whole culture around craft brewing. But Baker says the beer market is now saturated and it can be tough to excite people.

"A lot of people said, 'Yeah, I have had that. What else is new out there?' And I think that's what has led Vermonters away from the brand," he said.

But as one door closes, another one opens up.

"They have to do what's right for their business and it allows another Vermont brewery to expand, so I guess that's the silver lining," Baker said.

I'm told Magic Hat currently employs 43 people in South Burlington. For those in brewing operations, there will be an opportunity to transfer with Zero Gravity. And all employees leaving the company will get severance pay.