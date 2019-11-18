How New York students are helping to warm their community

As the holidays approach, people may start to get into the giving spirit. That's the case for one North Country school. Our Kelly O'Brien shows you how students are helping their community.

Thirty-six eighth-graders at Stafford Middle School have firsthand experience at what it means to give back to your community. They learned lessons that will last them a lifetime.

Since September, the students have volunteered their free time after school.

"Anytime you could, just give your time to help," said Cohen Fitzwater, a student.

Students filling plastic bags, marking sizes on winter gear for this years "Warm it Forward." The winter clothing drive started four years ago at the school but this was their largest drive to date, pulling in more than 400 coats and 600 hats and mittens, not to mention boots, sweaters and even sleeping bags-- all donated by the community.

"I learned how much our community can come together," Fitzwater said.

Together, the students brought the warm gear to St. John's Church across the street. They left the clothing on hangers free for anyone to take.

"There's people around here that may look like they don't need it but they really do," said Tehreem Fatima, a student.

Students say as soon as they started to hang the clothes, cars started to stop and people came.

"It feels good in your heart that you're helping other people," said Stephanie Trombley, a student.

It only took hours for the hangers full of clothing to disappear from the fence.

"I never thought in a matter of 10 minutes we could have half the stuff we had already put out gone," said Ava O'Brien, a student.

The students learned a lot about their community and its needs and how a small gesture of kindness-- no matter your age-- can go a long way.

"When you're our age, it's just the peak of learning. So when you're older, you will help out people if you do it now," said Phoebe Cota, a student.

"It's important to get into that mindset of hey, there's more people beyond me and who I am as a person, and that it's important to care about others and not just yourself," Fatima said.

The school takes donations all year long for their Warm it Forward event. They also have a giving tree in their cafeteria this year for any students who might need warm clothes for the winter.