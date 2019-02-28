How Vermont State Police are policing themselves

For the first time ever, the Vermont State Police Advisory Commission has released a public summary on its work.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson to find out why.

The commissioner said the goal is transparency and to combat the perception people have that state police do not face oversight from the public.

Thursday's report shows that last year, the commissioner of Public Safety ordered 19 formal internal affairs investigations: four in response to citizen complaints and 15 as a result of state police employees speaking up. Of those 19 complaints, six are still pending, four were unfounded, six were founded and in three cases the subjects resigned before investigations finished.

We also learned more about the five officer-involved shootings last year, which resulted in 15 troopers being investigated. Two of those investigations are pending. The other three were ruled justified.

Additionally, the internal affairs office reviewed 48 crashes involving state police. Twenty of those resulted in formal discipline for troopers.

We wanted to know if those results are surprising.

"The crashes can be anywhere from just sort of negligence by the trooper and they bump into something to-- a lot of them have to do with hitting deer or something like that where there has been damage done to a vehicle with no fault from the trooper," Anderson said.

Anderson says he's not sure how many of the troopers who were involved in crashes got ticketed and says they're usually dealt with as a performance matter.

He says these reports will continue to be released in the future.

Click here to read the full report.