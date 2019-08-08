How Vermont hospitals are trying to cure the nursing shortage

There are not enough nurses to meet the need in Vermont. So one Vermont hospital is trying a new approach to get-- and keep-- nurses here. Our Kiernan Brisson shows you how.

"Nurses are very hard to find," said Brian Kerns, the vice president of human resources at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.

The Rutland hospital needs to fill 40 nursing positions, but like other hospitals, it's struggling to do so.

"We recognize that nationally there is a nursing shortage that's occurring, and Vermont is no different than anywhere else. And so in trying to address that, we're taking it upon ourselves to build our own workforce," said Betsy Hassan, the chief nursing officer.

Rutland Regional has a program that gives nurses $5,000 when they sign a two-year contract to stay on with the medical center, and this helps them get their bachelor's degree.

"So right now we are partnering with our licensed nursing assistants and any other staff members who's pursuing a nursing degree in tuition support, and we do that with a work agreement, so that once they obtain that degree that they stay here in the community and work for us," Hassan said.

They help nurses take classes at Vermont Technical College and provide them with a full ride at Castleton University.

"We will help them engage with the Castleton University for them to secure their BSN and provide them financial as well as schedule support and so forth," Kerns said.

The Rutland Regional Medical Center is not the only hospital in Vermont providing programs to nurses to get higher levels of education.

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center offers to pay back student tuition in full to employees who work six consecutive years in their health system.

The UVM Medical Center also offers tuition reimbursement packages and scholarships to its nurses through their partnership with the University of Vermont Nursing Program and will build a work schedule around their school schedules.

Rutland Regional goes beyond education and offers a program to help nurses move to the Rutland area.

"We'll offer additional financial support for nurses that need to relocate to the area, and that's a negotiable amount and so forth depending on where they come from," Kerns said.

Hoping it's part of the remedy to the nursing shortage headache.