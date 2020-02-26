How Vermont is preparing for coronavirus threat

There are now more than 80,000 cases of coronavirus worldwide, including the first confirmed case in South America. Federal health officials say while the outbreak is currently contained in the United States, we should prepare for a pandemic.

As of Wednesday morning, the state of Vermont was monitoring two patients for possible coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, spoke with our Celine McArthur and Darren Perron about the coronavirus threat here in Vermont. Watch the video for the full interview.