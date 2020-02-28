How Vermont is preparing for possible coronavirus cases

Coronavirus continues to creep across the globe and Vermont officials say they are still getting ready. From containment to mitigation, Vermont Health officials are in the early stages of planning their strategy. Our Dom Amato spoke with the state's top health officials about what they're doing to keep you safe.

The Vermont Health Department is leading the effort to keep families safe. And although there are no confirmed cases in Vermont, officials say it's time to start thinking about the "what if."

"Now is the time for all of us to prepare mentally and logistically for possible disruption to our daily lives," Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine said.

An evolving disease is now causing Vermont state officials to shift their strategy. Instead of keeping the coronavirus out, health care professionals are starting to talk about what happens if it gets to Vermont.

"The state of Vermont has plans for multiple potential hazards in the state emergency management plan, including pandemics," Vt. Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said.

Fifteen people in Vermont have completed their mandatory 14-day monitoring for the virus. They were cleared but 27 other people are being monitored for symptoms. According to the CDC, they are able to live normal lives but must report any flu-like symptoms to health officials for two weeks.

"We are continuing our monitoring to identify cases and planning for communitywide strategies to slow disease transmission," Bornemann said.

That could include limiting where and when large groups of people come together and keeping schools and communities informed.

"As always, prepare yourselves and your families for all hazards including the possibility you might need to stay home for a few weeks," Levine said.

Gov. Phil Scott has called on Vermont Emergency Management to put together a coronavirus task force involving all state agencies.

"The composition of this task force is still under development but it is our intent to begin work in the immediate future," Bornemann said.

The state says none of those 27 being monitored has been tested for coronavirus. They are all asymptomatic but traveled internationally.

If they need to be tested, Vermont will be able to process coronavirus tests at the state health lab in Colchester.

Leaders also say they are confident Vermont's hospitals can handle a large number of patients with confirmed cases but would not put a specific number on it.