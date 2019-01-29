How Vermont schools vet educators

We told you Monday that a former educator at Lyndon Institute pleaded not guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating indecent material to a minor.

Police say Anitra Lahiri, 44, had sex at least twice with a student who was seventeen at the time in the spring of 2018.

School officials say Lahiri was fired shortly before Thanksgiving of last year.

The head of the Lyndon Institute says that they did the mandatory background checks on Lahiri and no issues came up with her past employers.

In a statement, the school's headmistress said, "While we have not yet had the opportunity to review the criminal charges or police reports in this matter, we are appalled and saddened by what the school has learned so far concerning the allegations about her behavior."

So what is being done to make sure educators who come into contact with your kids are properly vetted?

State officials are required to do background checks on every licensed educator in Vermont. Being a licensed educator can help track a teacher's training and spot bad actors. But not all educators are licensed. In Vermont, teachers at independent or private schools do not need a license.

"Similar provisions are available within the independent school community both in terms of law, where there are provisions that require full disclosure by previous employers of any kind of bad activity," said Mill Moore of the Vermont Independent Schools Association.

At independent and private schools, that background check is the responsibility of the schools and not the state.

Those checks are conducted with Vermont databases and the FBI. That ensures crimes committed in other states are flagged. A record check with the Department for Children and Families and the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living also must take place for both independent schools and public schools.

Vermont law prohibits all schools from hiring any person convicted of a sex crime involving children.