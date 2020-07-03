How Vermonters plan to celebrate Independence Day during a pandemic

With little to no public events happening this Fourth of July weekend, Vermonters are thinking out of the box to celebrate.

Even if that means taking it easy.

"Well we're thinking about about a kayaking trip in the morning -- it's supposed to be a beautiful day," said Glenn Sproul of South Burlington.

Although July 4th events will be limited because of COVID-19, families are making the most of Vermont's natural resources.

"We might go up to the Missisquoi Wildlife Refuge which is really beautiful," Sproul said.

"I might just try to go out on the water and enjoy the weather, it seems like it's going to be pretty nice this weekend," said Claire Right of South Burlington.

"It's just re-discovering the outdoors. I think in Vermont just taking advantage of what we have here, the beauty of it and being outside and socially distancing yourself," Bob McDonald of South Burlington said.

"We're just going to go home and just do a cookout and just have some family games in the backyard."

Vermonters also say this new way to celebrate the holiday gives people a chance to reflect on what Independence Day stands for, rather than the shows and displays it usually entails.

"I think it helps family togetherness, and I think it also gives us an opportunity to be reflective about the true goals of our founding fathers, and to think about whether or not we have lived up to those goals," said Marga Sproul.

A lot of Vermonters are hopeful that this holiday weekend will be fun and memorable, even if it won't be filled with parades and fireworks shows; families are still looking forward to celebrating the nation's Independence.