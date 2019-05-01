How Winooski is working to revitalize its school district

Winooski is home to the Vermont Refugee Program and boasts a diverse population unlike any other town or city in the Green Mountain State.

Winooski continues to be a first stop for refugees. That contributes to a unique dynamic of more low-income families and lower test scores as students struggle with a new culture and language.

The city of about 8,000 people is in the process of revitalizing and that includes its school district, which has become vastly more diverse compared to others in Vermont.

Of Winooski's 884 students, 58 percent are black, Asian, Hispanic or multiracial. That makes it the only district in the state where minorities make up the majority of the student body. Compare that to Vermont's overall population, which was nearly 91 percent white, non-Hispanic as of 2017.

Molly Walsh has been following this story for Seven Days. She spoke with our Galen Ettlin about the revitalization effort. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here for Walsh's article in Seven Days.