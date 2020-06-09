How a Vermont family is helping neighbors in need

A simple act of kindness is on display at a family's home in the Upper Valley. The Fiorellis created a giving table on their front lawn in Hartford.

The purpose is self-explanatory "take what you need." The table is stocked regularly with nonperishable foods and children's books.

The family says they are not well off but are making in through the pandemic better than some of their neighbors.

"We are not trying to make an example out of ourselves or out of our family. We are just trying to spread a little more love around because that is what we need. That is how we are really going to make a difference in this whole world," Emily Fiorelli said.

"It makes me feel good because I know I am doing the right thing... by helping out people in my community," son Joey Fiorelli said.

The Fiorellis are also a biracial family, which they say makes the giving table even more significant in a time when racial inequality is being highlighted all across the country.